Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,579 Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 126.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

SNSR stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

