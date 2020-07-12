Damara Gold (CVE:DMR) Trading Up 22.2%

Shares of Damara Gold Corp (CVE:DMR) were up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 25,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $658,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.

About Damara Gold (CVE:DMR)

Damara Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties worldwide. It owns a 60% interest in the Damara gold and tin project comprising 2 prospecting licenses located in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Solomon Resources Limited and changed its name to Damara Gold Corp.

