Invesco Ltd. Sells 10,035 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.56% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

LMAT stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

