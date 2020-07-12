Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Albireo Pharma worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,704.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

ALBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.