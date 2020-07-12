Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ALBO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.