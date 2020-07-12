Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 2.93% of Southern First Bancshares worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9,250.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 52,360 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 91,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $44,911.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,868.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $56,334.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,958.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $22.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

