Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 5,020 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.