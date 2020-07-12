Invesco Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 86.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,117,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 112,542 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after buying an additional 712,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.31. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $57.01.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

