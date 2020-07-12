iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

BATS IDV opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.