Advantego (OTCMKTS:ADGO) Shares Down 50%

Advantego Co. (OTCMKTS:ADGO)’s stock price dropped 50% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 701,380 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,657,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Advantego Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADGO)

Advantego Corporation develops digital and enterprise software products. It operates an intelligent solution platform that provides specialized business process as a services. It also provides product design, engineering, and manufacturing; custom enterprise software development; and intellectual property licensing services.

