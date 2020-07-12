VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. CHF Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DCHF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. CHF Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DCHF) were up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. CHF Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. CHF Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.