Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.38% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter.

IDHQ stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

