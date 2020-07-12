EnXnet (OTCMKTS:EXNT) Trading Down 16.7%

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Shares of EnXnet (OTCMKTS:EXNT) dropped 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About EnXnet (OTCMKTS:EXNT)

EnXnet, Inc engages in the exploitation, development, and production of natural gas and petroleum properties. It develops hydrocarbon resources primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

