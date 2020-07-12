Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Shares Down 0.5%

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 480.02 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.09), approximately 7,676 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.50 ($6.12).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 496.88. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX 15 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.10 ($0.17) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

About Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axa Sells 32,300 Shares of PPL Corp
Axa Sells 32,300 Shares of PPL Corp
Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 51,504 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 51,504 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Shares Down 2.2%
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Shares Down 2.2%
Metalore Resources Trading 12.8% Higher
Metalore Resources Trading 12.8% Higher
Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.45 Million Position in Gentex Co.
Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.45 Million Position in Gentex Co.
Royal Bank of Canada Sells 46,666 Shares of Fox Corp
Royal Bank of Canada Sells 46,666 Shares of Fox Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report