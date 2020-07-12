Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Shares Down 0.5%

Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 480.02 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 495 ($6.09), approximately 7,676 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.50 ($6.12).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 475.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 496.88. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX 15 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.10 ($0.17) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

