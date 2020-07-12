Block One Capital (OTCMKTS:BKPPF) Trading 7.7% Higher

Block One Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:BKPPF) traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 10,400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 10,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Block One Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKPPF)

Block One Capital Inc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage, growth capital, debt and equity investing. The firm does not invest in distressed situations, turnarounds, and seed investments in start-ups. The firm only seeks minority stakes. The firm typically invests in the following sectors: wellness and healthcare; business services and logistics; education and training; and emerging technologies.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Block One Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block One Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.