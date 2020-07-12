SolidusGold (CVE:SDC) Trading Down 11.8%

SolidusGold Inc (CVE:SDC) shares were down 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 5,040 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

About SolidusGold (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises 43 mineral claims totaling approximately 19,772 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

