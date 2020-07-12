Emeka Chukwu Sells 6,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Semtech by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after buying an additional 323,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after buying an additional 185,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

