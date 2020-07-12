Emeka Chukwu Sells 6,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.67.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Semtech by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Semtech by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after buying an additional 323,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after buying an additional 185,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
