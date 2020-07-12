Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Trading Down 6.5%

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, 493 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.

Harford Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HFBK)

Harford Bank provides commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford and Cecil counties, and surrounding areas of northeastern Maryland. It offers various deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.