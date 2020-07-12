John Goody Buys 23,782,500 Shares of Laconia Resources (ASX:MSE) Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Laconia Resources (ASX:MSE) insider John Goody acquired 23,782,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$285,390.00 ($195,472.60).

About Laconia Resources

Metalsearch Limited acquires and explores for precious and base metals in Western Australia. Its flagship project includes Kraaipan Gold-Nickel-Copper-PGM project consisting of a prospecting licence, PL232/2016 covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Botswana, Southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Laconia Resources Limited and changed its name to Metalsearch Limited in December 2017.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Laconia Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laconia Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SolidusGold Trading Down 11.8%
SolidusGold Trading Down 11.8%
Emeka Chukwu Sells 6,000 Shares of Semtech Co. Stock
Emeka Chukwu Sells 6,000 Shares of Semtech Co. Stock
Harford Bank Trading Down 6.5%
Harford Bank Trading Down 6.5%
John Goody Buys 23,782,500 Shares of Laconia Resources Stock
John Goody Buys 23,782,500 Shares of Laconia Resources Stock
Aumann Trading 5.9% Higher
Aumann Trading 5.9% Higher
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Stock Price Up 0.6%
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Stock Price Up 0.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report