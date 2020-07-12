John Goody Buys 23,782,500 Shares of Laconia Resources (ASX:MSE) Stock

Laconia Resources (ASX:MSE) insider John Goody acquired 23,782,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$285,390.00 ($195,472.60).

About Laconia Resources

Metalsearch Limited acquires and explores for precious and base metals in Western Australia. Its flagship project includes Kraaipan Gold-Nickel-Copper-PGM project consisting of a prospecting licence, PL232/2016 covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Botswana, Southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Laconia Resources Limited and changed its name to Metalsearch Limited in December 2017.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Laconia Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laconia Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.