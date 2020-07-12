Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Aumann AG (ETR:AAG) traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €12.32 ($13.84) and last traded at €12.30 ($13.82), 27,228 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.62 ($13.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) price target on shares of Aumann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $187.58 million and a PE ratio of 29.43.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

