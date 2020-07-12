Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 475.53 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 470 ($5.78), approximately 18 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467 ($5.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 450.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 454.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.48%.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as automotive, banking, commerce, construction materials, electronic components, energy and utilities, finance and securities, food and beverage, healthcare services, information and communications technology, insurance, media and publishing, packaging, property development, property funds and real estate investment trusts (REITS), transportation and logistics and others.

