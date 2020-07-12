iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)’s stock price were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $52.78, approximately 4,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGRO. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,133,000.

