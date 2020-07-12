Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. Sells 83,644 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 83,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $281,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.64. Workhorse Group Inc has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $22.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

