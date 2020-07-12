INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Stock Price Down 10.2%

INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) shares dropped 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCPY. HSBC upgraded INCHCAPE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt began coverage on INCHCAPE PLC/S in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “add” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

