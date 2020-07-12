Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst (LON:HAST) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) shares were down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 284 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.49), approximately 36,318 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 47,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288 ($3.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.05 million and a PE ratio of -33.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 266.20.

About Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst (LON:HAST)

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to exploit global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders through a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio, which also offers access to specialist funds, including hedge and private equity.

