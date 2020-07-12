Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells $236,550.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PANW stock opened at $248.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -105.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.62.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,274,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,267,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after purchasing an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,049,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

