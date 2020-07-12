Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Shares Down 7.5%

Brixton Metals Corp (CVE:BBB) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, 302,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 288,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.

Brixton Metals Company Profile (CVE:BBB)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. It holds a 100% interest in the Thorn gold-copper-silver project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interests in the Atlin Gold project, which is located in Atlin, British Columbia; the Hog Heaven silver-gold project that is located in northwest Montana; and the Langis-Hudson Bay cobalt project, which is located in Ontario.

