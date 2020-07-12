Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE) Trading Down 1.4%

Dukemount Capital PLC (LON:DKE) shares dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01), approximately 1,799,301 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

About Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE)

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

