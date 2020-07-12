GPM Metals (CVE:GPM) Stock Price Up 14.3%

GPM Metals Inc (CVE:GPM) shares rose 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 44,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 113,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29.

About GPM Metals (CVE:GPM)

GPM Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal mineral assets include the Pasco gold property covering an area of 5,500 hectares located in the Cerro de Pasco Mining District, Central Highlands, Peru; and the Rory claim group consisting of 40 staked claims located in the Yukon Territory, Canada.

