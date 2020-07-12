Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 2.5%

Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 138,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 106,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.19.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for precious and base metals, and industrial minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Duncan Lake zinc-lead property that consists of 35 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 3,929 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia; and has a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Fort Steele and Slocan Mining Divisions, British Columbia, Canada.

