Christopher James Ryan Sells 13,400 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $337,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher James Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Christopher James Ryan sold 55,000 shares of Lakeland Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $1,300,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Christopher James Ryan sold 93,776 shares of Lakeland Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $1,992,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of Lakeland Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $518,562.08.

On Monday, April 20th, Christopher James Ryan sold 39,321 shares of Lakeland Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $643,291.56.

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 359.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

