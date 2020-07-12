E Randall Engel Sells 5,000 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E Randall Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $221,690.00.

On Friday, May 8th, E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06.

NEM opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

