Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Gowest Gold Ltd (CVE:GWA)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, 8,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 41,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Gowest Gold Company Profile (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. It focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Gowest Amalgamated Resources Ltd.

