R Scott Greer Sells 15,009 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,124,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.01.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.
