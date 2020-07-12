R Scott Greer Sells 15,009 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,124,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $18,564,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 102,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

