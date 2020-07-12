John H. Marlow Sells 968 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,412,033.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RingCentral stock opened at $284.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $299.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.68 and a 200-day moving average of $228.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in RingCentral by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,014,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on RingCentral from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.52.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

