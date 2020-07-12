John H. Marlow Sells 968 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,412,033.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
RingCentral stock opened at $284.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $299.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.68 and a 200-day moving average of $228.55.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on RingCentral from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.52.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.
