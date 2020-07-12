Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Trading Up 12.9%

Shares of Automotive Finco Corp (CVE:AFCC) were up 12.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49, approximately 266 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

The company has a current ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 80.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and a P/E ratio of -29.80.

Automotive Finco Company Profile (CVE:AFCC)

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

