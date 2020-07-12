Cape Lambert Resources (ASX:CFE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Cape Lambert Resources Limited (ASX:CFE) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.86 ($0.59) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.61), approximately 1,145,733 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.96 ($0.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.89.

Cape Lambert Resources Company Profile (ASX:CFE)

Cape Lambert Resources Limited engages in the investment, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for iron ore, cobalt, copper, gold, uranium, lithium, and lead-silver-zinc assets in Australia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company also has an option to acquire 70% interests in the Kitwe cobalt-copper tailings project.

