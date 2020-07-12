Stacy Bowman Sells 5,600 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $269,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $275,016.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Stacy Bowman sold 29,596 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,410,545.36.

On Monday, June 15th, Stacy Bowman sold 11,859 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $564,962.76.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $48.55 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Chewy by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 805.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

