INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG) Shares Down 0.3%

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 183 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.25), 714 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.50 ($2.26).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.69.

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile (LON:IVPG)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

