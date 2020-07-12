JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI) Trading Down 1.2%

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEI)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.03), approximately 452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.06.

Get JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.