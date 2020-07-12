R Sanders Williams Sells 1,300 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $172.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 171,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.18.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

