Michael Carroll Buys 124,862 Shares of Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Stock

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) insider Michael Carroll bought 124,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$249,724.00 ($171,043.84).

Michael Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Michael Carroll 1,007 shares of Rural Funds Group stock.

Shares of ASX RFF opened at A$1.91 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.64 million and a PE ratio of 15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rural Funds Group has a 12 month low of A$1.36 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of A$2.42 ($1.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.91.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Rural Funds Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Rural Funds Group’s payout ratio is 90.16%.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

