Michael Carroll Buys 124,862 Shares of Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) insider Michael Carroll bought 124,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$249,724.00 ($171,043.84).

Michael Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 30th, Michael Carroll 1,007 shares of Rural Funds Group stock.

Shares of ASX RFF opened at A$1.91 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.64 million and a PE ratio of 15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rural Funds Group has a 12 month low of A$1.36 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of A$2.42 ($1.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.91.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Rural Funds Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Rural Funds Group’s payout ratio is 90.16%.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SolidusGold Trading Down 11.8%
SolidusGold Trading Down 11.8%
Emeka Chukwu Sells 6,000 Shares of Semtech Co. Stock
Emeka Chukwu Sells 6,000 Shares of Semtech Co. Stock
Harford Bank Trading Down 6.5%
Harford Bank Trading Down 6.5%
John Goody Buys 23,782,500 Shares of Laconia Resources Stock
John Goody Buys 23,782,500 Shares of Laconia Resources Stock
Aumann Trading 5.9% Higher
Aumann Trading 5.9% Higher
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Stock Price Up 0.6%
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Stock Price Up 0.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report