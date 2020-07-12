Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Leeds Group plc (LON:LDSG)’s share price rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15), approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

About Leeds Group (LON:LDSG)

Leeds Group plc engages in the import, warehousing, and wholesaling of fabrics. It operates through two segments, Hemmers Europe and Hemmers China. The company offers a range of fabrics comprising basic and fashion items for use in apparel or furnishings. It serves retailers and small wholesalers of fabrics and manufacturers of ready-made items.

