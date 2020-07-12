Byrne K. Mulrooney Sells 10,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 229.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

