Elders (ASX:ELD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$8.82 ($6.04) and last traded at A$9.25 ($6.34), 2,160,299 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 510% from the average session volume of 353,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$9.47 ($6.49).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of A$8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Elders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In other Elders news, insider Diana Eilert bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.79 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of A$39,140.00 ($26,808.22).

About Elders (ASX:ELD)

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

