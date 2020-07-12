Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Down 5.9%

Tarku Resources Ltd (CVE:TKU)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 110,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $703,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

About Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. explores for precious, base, and strategic metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and EGP metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Chateau Fort, Richardson, Bullion, Apollo, Atlas, and Admiral projects located in Quebec. The company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Guercheville project located in Quebec.

