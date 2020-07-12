Darin Lippoldt Sells 1,657 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 18th, Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $129.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $9,728,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.
NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
