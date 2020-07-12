Darin Lippoldt Sells 1,657 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $129.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $9,728,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.