Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Fortem Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:FTMR)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.93, approximately 740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

About Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR)

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Compeer Property that comprise one productive well covering an area of 3,200 gross acres in the Compeer area of eastern Alberta; and 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,960 acres located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta.

