Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.64. Workhorse Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Colliers Secur. downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,560,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

