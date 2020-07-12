NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $500.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.24.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $419.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $426.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total transaction of $10,002,279.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,480,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,286 shares of company stock worth $90,984,177 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.